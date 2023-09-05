Negotiations are continuing between Mack Trucks in Lehigh County and the United Auto Workers union.

Mack says the two sides started bargaining last week. They're going over proposals and continuing discussions.

On the national level, the union is clashing with three of the big automakers - General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford.

Members want a 46-percent pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, and a restoration of traditional pensions.

If their demands aren't met by the time their contract ends on Sept. 14, they might go on strike.