MACUNGIE, Pa. - Concerns over access to a Lehigh Valley community library may be easing.

The Macungie Borough Council expressed support for continuing to fund the Emmaus Public Library.

Macungie, Emmaus, and Upper Milford Township all fund the library.

An official vote is scheduled for next month.

Without that funding, Macungie residents would have to pay $40 a year to use the library.