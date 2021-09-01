MACUNGIE, Pa. - A retired grandfather from Lehigh County is among those helping with relief efforts in Louisiana.
Jim Rogers, of Macungie, has been volunteering with the Red Cross for a year and a half. Now he's putting his years of warehouse work, logistics and inventory control to use down South.
So far, Red Cross Greater PA has sent about 25 Pennsylvanians to Louisiana.
It's Rogers' first deployment since he joined.
"It allows me to do something that's kind of second nature to me at this point, having spent 25 years doing that and also at the same time, contribute," Rogers said.
Rogers is flying from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Texas. He'll then drive to Baton Rouge.
He says he'll likely be helping load delivery trucks with pallets of water, blankets, cots and "comfort kits" for the shelters.