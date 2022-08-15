MACUNGIE, Pa. - Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, in effect marking the end of World War II.

Macungie held a VJ Day celebration Monday honoring veterans and those who aided in the war.

World War II veteran Hank Kudzik proudly reflected back on his time in the Navy during World War II.

"My first job was to do was to help take the bodies, dead souls, off the Oklahoma, not very pleasant. I didn't like that, but it had to be done," Kudzik said.

The 97-year-old was only 17 when he joined the naval crew that would help sink Japanese war ships. He is just one of several brave veterans who were honored at Macungie's Memorial Park.

The Lehigh Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association has made it its mission to keep the memories alive of those who fought for our freedom, even if most of them are no longer with us.

"It's a shame their numbers are dwindling so rapidly, and we would just want to make future generations aware of their sacrifices," said Mita Binder, with the Battle of the Bulge Association.

The event was upbeat and fun, just as this day was 77 years ago for so many celebrating the end of the war. But those that were on the front lines don't want us to forget what it took to get us there.

"We lost 52 submarines. That's about 3800 souls that passed away," Kudzik said.

The Battle of the Bulge Association says this event used to be held to honor the veterans from that specific time. Since so many of them have passed, they now use the event to honor all veterans for their services.