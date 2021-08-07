Allentown shooting scene

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Allentown. Authorities are now searching for the person responsible. 

Police were alerted around 2:40 a.m. of a shooting that happened in the Unit Block of N. Race Street. 

Officials when they arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old Macungie man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The man was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. 

Police blocked off a section of Race St. Saturday morning to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Allentown Police, Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721. 

All tips may remain anonymous. 

