Mad J's BBQ in Nazareth has closed, but its "Kick Ash" barbecue will still be available at events and through a catering service.



"Unfortunately, effective immediately, we will be closing our Nazareth location," according to Mad J's Facebook page. "We will still be doing events and catering but our physical location will close. This was a very difficult decision and one we do not take lightly."



Mad J's catering is "for all size events, pig roasts, and just about anything else you can think of," according to the business's website.



The Nazareth location at 52 E. Lawn Road opened three years ago, according to the Facebook post.



"Burnt ends will never be the same," one customer commented on the post.



Mad J's Nazareth menu included macaroni and cheese bowls, nachos, brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, along with beef and pork burnt ends.



"Again, we would just like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years," the post said.