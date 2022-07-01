PERKASIE, Pa. - A company is celebrating its 10th year of beer making in Perkasie, Bucks County.
Free Will Brewing Co. has come a long way from two guys making beer in a garage.
"Who doesn't like beer? It's a fun industry. There's no enemies in it, everyone's friends," said Brett Trump, President and CFO of the brewery.
They have a team of around 30 pumping out just about every type of beer you can imagine.
"Hazy IPA's are huge, we're really trying to get our lager game going on, and we have some great brewers, doing some awesome recipes," Trump said.
Even though summer just began, they're prepping for fall, canning Scarecrow, an autumn spice ale.
"They can just knock recipes out of the park, they are chemists out there," Trump said.
The brewery has been moving full steam ahead since Ida wiped out almost everything in September 2021, flooding their entire basement.
"Along with the time, the salary, and the finished beer, we had an entire maintenance area down there - we lost $400,000," Trump said.
They started operations back up just two weeks later.
"Last year, 2021, was roughly around 4,700 to 5,000 barrels," Trump said.
The company is on track to do 6,000 barrels this year.
Not only can you find their beers, here, in the region, but also along the East Coast, and they plan to keep expanding.
"We just re launched in New Jersey, which is going very well. You can get our beers in Maryland and DC, and we also have online shipping," Trump said.