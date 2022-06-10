EMMAUS, Pa. - House of Metalworks is celebrating 10 years of jewelry making in the Lehigh Valley.
"We started in my basement at home, and then had a space over at the Cigar Factory in Allentown, and then saw that this opened up and came here," said owner Jill Italiano.
The business is now tucked away on Main Street in Emmaus.
Italiano, originally a trained chef, started making jewelry 20 years ago. She started selling it on the streets of Manhattan.
"And you'd be there in like 100-degree summer, in the cold and all that stuff," Italiano said.
Things picked up, and she began working for other big companies, even dressing some celebrities.
"Like it could be on my floor one day and then on like someone famous, which was really crazy," Italiano said.
The Lehigh Valley native came back to the region in 2012 and started House of Metalworks, making rings, bracelets, necklaces, and more.
"I work in silver, gold fill, rose gold fill, brass, aluminum," Italiano said. "We sell basic stacking bands - which is like our most popular thing - and a lot of stores now buy them."
The business sends out about 300 packages a week, nationally and globally. Not bad for a staff of four full time and two part-time employees, and one special intern- a cat.
"He's great, everyone loves when he comes in. He's come in since he was a kitten and he'll stand right by the anvil when you're hammering," Italiano said.
And even though 10 years is quite an accomplishment, she prefers to look forward.
"I'm pretty much reflect forward - always thinking, what's next? How to change, how to evolve, and what can we do differently?" Italiano said.
She plans to have the store officially reopen this summer.