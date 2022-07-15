NAZARETH, Pa. - Kraemer has been spinning yarn in Nazareth since the late 1800's.
"Right before WWI, my family bought into it and bought it," said Vice President of Manufacturing David Schmidt.
Schmidt is the fifth generation.
"The employees I have mean a lot to me. The customers I have, I mean some of these customers go back well past my grandfather," Schmidt said.
All the yarn starts with different materials and colors weighed and combined into specific ratios.
"We are weighing out the individual components for the yarn to be made. Those different yarns - depending on what the blend is, what the final color is, and what material they want in it - will depict how we blend it together," Schmidt said.
The formulas are still made by Schmidt and his father.
"We do all of our color matching and descriptions. Some of those specs are provided by the customer. Sometimes it's modified by us to make it run better or to look better," Schmidt said.
"We do some military stuff for uniforms, we do stuff for socks, we do stuff for wall coverings, we do high-end upholstery for office furniture down at Knoll."
And much more, like train break pads, cat toys, and buffing pads - even the yarn for Ralph Lauren's 2014 Olympic sweaters.
"You can run a lot of different yarns on our machinery, very easily compared to that of the new machines," Schmidt said.
Which is why you can find Kraemer across the globe. It even exports items to China.
"It's kind of neat to see the map when you see like where we've shipped to," Schmidt said.
As to whether or not the 6th generation will take over..."You know, we'll see. The future is always untold," he said.