BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Plastics has called the region home for 51 years.
"We are a build-to-order shop. Everything we do is based on what the customer is looking for from us," said Lehigh Valley Plastics President Shelly McWilliams.
The company primarily machines heavy-duty wear parts for things like construction or manufacturing equipment. It's also growing in new markets, like medical.
"We also do a lot in the food and beverage industry, which has been growing tremendously right now," McWilliams said.
Plant Manager Jeff Martin manages a team of about 100.
"Our largest material vendor is headquartered here in Pa., but we do buy materials from all over the world," Martin said.
Things at the company did slow in 2020 with COVID, but have taken off since 2021. They've since added new machines for more precise part demand.
"We're able to do multiple operations in one step," Martin said.
"We've been pedal to the metal for the last year and a half now," McWilliams said.
She says the global supply chain issues have driven interest in domestic manufacturing, like this.
"We are so lucky that we're right near ports because they don't mind shipping over here - you know, a two-hour truck ride - versus a day out to Ohio," she said.
The company doesn't see it slowing down. Expansion plans are in the works.
For now, it's looking to hire around 10 people.
"We are getting more applicants, more qualified applicants coming in the door," McWilliams said.