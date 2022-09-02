BETHLEHEM, Pa. - When you think of Grow Lights, you don't usually think of something chic.

Enter Soltech, in Bethlehem.

"We make the world's best looking grow light," said CEO Paul Hodges.

He, along with friends Michael Planer and Chris Clark, started the company in 2014 in a basement on South Fourth Street. They launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2016.

Planer is the company's Chief Technical Officer, while Clark serves as the Chief Marketing Officer.

"Why is the concept of growing a plant indoors exclusive to marijuana, crops. Why can't people beautifully integrate plants into homes?" Hodges said.

Offering museum-quality light, combined with a photosynthetic spectrum may seem simple, but it took years of trial and error, Planer said: "There are other products now that are entering the market that are white, but they're not pure white. Maybe they have a blue tint or a purple tint, a yellow tint. There's some kind of off-ness to their color."

The concept has caught on.

"We've done Google's New York City Headquarters, front homepage of GQ, Saudi Arabia's public investment fund - second-tallest tower in Saudia Arabia. All sorts of fun projects," Hodges said.

They have around 20 employees. The company has grown about 300% from year to year.

As for the future, they're gearing up to introduce new products, like a bar light.

They're planning to keep growing here in the Lehigh Valley.

"Everyone wants plants and they all deserve them, and that what we provide. That tool to bridge that gap," Hodges said.