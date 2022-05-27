HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Tyber Medical is making quite a lot in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
"We do from the start of the concept, doing all the engineering, laying out the prints, testing, all the things that are required," said Chief Operating Officer Eddie Ray.
The orthopedic device manufacturer is coming up on its 10-year anniversary.
"We have disk spacers - what are called wedges or spacers - we do ankle trauma products, plates, and screws," Ray said.
We got a chance to see some of the screws being anodized. Each tray holds around 180 screws.
"They're color coordinated so the surgeon knows which one to put into your body," said Dominik Deutsch, with Tyber Medical.
Since moving to the Lehigh Valley in 2015, Tyber has been one of the fastest-growing companies in the region.
It expanded in 2019, and is doing so again.
"We're expanding this facility, across the street. We're expanding in a facility where we have our logistics and distribution here," Ray said.
They also acquired a sister facility in Florida last year. Right now, there's around 180 employees.
"They are our engine. I view our people as our engine. Facilities, we can move, and buy, and change, and renovate. Machines, we can buy and sell them and move them, but the people are our core value," Ray said.
And they're looking to hire more.
"With that experience in here, that has allowed us to be able to develop, invest in that next generation. the younger ages, and we can develop and build that talent ourselves because we have the right people, the right culture," Ray said.