BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Individuals looking to pamper their pooches and other furry friends will soon have a new spot to check out in Northampton County.

EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Day Camp, offering pet food and supplies, grooming services, an indoor dog park and more, is coming soon to 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Units F102 and F103, in Bethlehem Township.

The business, occupying the former Pet Valu space at the Madison Farms complex, is expected to open in January, according to a job posting on the business' Facebook page.

EarthWise is a coalition of locally-owned and operated pet nutrition stores and pet wellness spas striving to accomplish a unified mission "to better the lives of our furry family members."

The company, with more than 150 locations nationwide, opened its first affiliate family-owned stores in 1977 in Westminster, California and 1978 in Huntington Beach, California.

The Bethlehem Township outpost will be the company's first regional location, supplementing nearby venues being in Exton, Chester County and Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey.

It will be owned and operated by a Riegelsville family, which has loved many pets - including dogs, cats, bunnies, horses, pigs, chickens, rats, ferrets, reptiles and fish - as their own family members over the years, according to a message on the business' website.

"It only seems right that our path led us to want to spread the love and understanding of pets to others," the message continues. "... We can't wait to meet your pets and help you give them a healthier, longer life full of hugs, fluff and fun!"

EarthWise offers a wide array of cat and dog products, including apparel, beds, brushes, bowls, carriers, collars, dental care, flea and tick control, leashes, litter, toys and vitamins and supplements.

Customers also can shop a variety of pet food, which includes dozens of raw frozen and freeze-dried products, dry kibble and wet and dehydrated options.

Natural pet food offerings are vetted extensively, and all food items selected for stores are meat-based and free of corn, wheat, soy and by-products.

Trained staff members offer recommendations that are scientifically backed and based on the latest pet nutrition research and information to help customers find the most biologically appropriate foods for their pets.

"In today's market it is difficult to sift through the various opinions out there as to what is appropriate to feed your dogs and cats," a message on the business' website reads. "In order to assist consumers navigate these tumultuous times, our staff has undergone professional training in Pet Nutrition and Raw Food feeding and earned their Pet Nutrition Specialist status. Some of our staff has also enrolled in or completed a Certified Pet Dietitian program, the first of its kind!"

The Bethlehem Township location also will feature a bakery, featuring freshly made cakes and "pupcakes" that are healthy and delicious for dogs; and a GroomBar, where individuals can bring their cats and dogs of all breeds and sizes for coat care, including shampoo and conditioning, fur clipping and brushing, along with other grooming needs such as nail trimming, ear cleaning and enzymatic conditioning of the teeth and gums.

GroomBars use all-natural shampoos and conditioners, free of harsh chemicals.

"Grooming isn't just about giving your pet a stylish and easy cut to maintain, it is about keeping your pet healthy," a message on the business' website reads. "We do a thorough evaluation of your pet and talk with you about your goals for their coat, the managability of it at home, the health of your pet and the needs he/she may have."

Lastly, the facility will feature a day camp, where your four-legged family members will frolic in a custom-built indoor dog park with other dogs and toys.

A meet-and-greet is needed to acquaint staff members with your dog prior to a drop off day, and only dogs under 40 pounds are accepted to allow them room to roam.

"Dogs are entertained and cared for by our wonderful, pet-loving staff," a message on the business' website reads. "We incorporate general training exercises to keep them stimulated and engaged when they want to be, and have comfy spots to chill out when they need to rest."

The Bethlehem Township EarthWise, next to Starbucks, also plans to team up with local rescue groups and no-kill shelters dedicated to finding suitable homes for pets.

To stay up-to-date on the location's progress, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.