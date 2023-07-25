Majestic Realty proposes 300-acre 'master-planned flex center' in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TWP., Pa. – At its monthly meeting Tuesday night, the Hanover Township Board of Supervisors heard Majestic Realty Co.'s updated proposal for the development of land east of Lehigh Valley International Airport, along Airport Road in Northampton County.
The 300-acre development, known as "Majestic Hanover Flex Center," was first presented to the township in January 2022. The proposed site is owned by the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, from which Majestic has leased the land and plans to diversify for purposes beyond aviation use.
Presenting the proposal on Majestic's behalf, Joe Uliana of JM Uliana & Associates explained that the project's designation as a "master-planned flex center" would enable greater predictability and less disjointedness during development. The developer is requesting that the township make a text amendment to the zoning ordinance to allow for this designation.
Depending on market conditions, the development could include manufacturing facilities, medical offices and multi-use "flex buildings," which are divisible in size and can accommodate a variety of tenants.
"Our vision is of a Class A master-planned development with an attractive, unified site plan," Uliana said, before comparing the proposal to the existing Lehigh Valley Industrial Park east of Route 512.
Uliana went on to highlight the changes made to the proposal since last year, such as reducing the number of buildings on the site from 11 to 10, and requiring all buildings to face inward to reduce light pollution and noise impact for nearby residents. Both of these changes would also create much less traffic in the area than previously expected, according to Uliana.
"Now we're down about 150,000 square feet [of building space] in development," Uliana said.
Supervisors praised the updated proposal as more manageable for the township than last year's, and thanked the developer for cooperating through each step of the process.
"I don't think we've had that type of cooperation with developers in quite some time," Chairman John Diacogiannis told Uliana.
Supervisor Michael Prendeville immediately seconded Diacogiannis' comments.
Acting on the advice on township solicitor James Broughal, the board unanimously approved a motion to pass the text amendment along to both the township planning commission and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission for further review.
Because a portion of the proposed site is adjacent to airport property, it would also require the developer to attend a public hearing before the township's zoning hearing board to obtain the necessary zoning ordinance variances, Broughal said.
"There will be at least one public hearing prior to the adoption of the ordinance," Broughal said. "That depends on what happens with the stuff coming back from the planning commissions."
New appointment
In other news, the township appointed Kendell "Ken" Lowe as its new assistant director of recreation. Lowe has a recreation management degree from Lock Haven University and a master's degree in sports management from Southern New Hampshire University, according to his LinkedIn page.
"I was actually an intern here a year ago, and I loved it so much [that] I wanted to come back," Lowe said, drawing laughter and applause from the meeting's attendees.
The Hanover Township Board of Supervisors will next meet on Tuesday, Aug. 29.