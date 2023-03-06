HANOVER TWP., Pa. – The Hanover Township Planning Commission on Monday night reviewed a preliminary/record land development plan for a facility that would be part of a 300-acre development in Northampton County.
The project, offered by Majestic Realty for 4300 Airport Road, would feature 11 buildings and utilize land owned by the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, which is east of Lehigh Valley International Airport. Majestic will lease the tract from LNAA.
Richard Roseberry, a senior principal at Colliers Engineering & Design, focused his Monday night presentation on one proposed 197,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on the site. He noted the applicant has secured a tenant for the facility, but would not disclose their identity. Further, Roseberry said the building could be split to attract multiple manufacturing tenants.
"Manufacturing is still a viable use," Roseberry told the planning commission.
The proposed facility's height and parking would comply with the township's ordinance, Roseberry said. As the building would be in the landing path of LVIA airplanes, he noted a submission with the Federal Aviation Administration was filed.
Roseberry stated further he would meet with the township's zoning officer to discuss whether trees on the property were governed by the township's requirements for woodlands.
Planners supported several Majestic deferral requests Monday night, including Airport Road curbing and sidewalk deferrals, along with allowing for a driveway greater than 30 feet for trucks and allowing the developer to plant trees 10 feet from the road due to a right-of-way easement. The township's ordinance requires the plantings at 2 feet to 4 feet. Also, planners did not object to not requiring a noise study.
The land is on the township's western edge, and access to it would come from Airport Road. Trucks would be prohibited from traveling east on the development on Orchard Lane.
Due to outstanding issues, planners did not render official action on the plan itself Monday night.