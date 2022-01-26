HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Majestic Realty, which will develop about 300 acres of land off Airport Road, went over the outlines of its plan with the Hanover Township, Northampton County, board of supervisors Tuesday.
"We are looking forward to putting this property into a use that is acceptable to the township," Majestic Senior Vice President Ed Konjoyan told the board.
The California-based company's projects include the Bethlehem Majestic Center at the intersection of Route 412 and Interstate 78 on former Bethlehem Steel Corp. land.
Majestic is a family company that operates on a "build and hold business model," Konjoyan said.
The company was founded in 1948 by Ed Roski Sr. Current Chairman Ed Roski Jr. is co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The company builds what Konjoyan described as "master plan business parks," which may include office buildings, medical offices, light industrial and research centers, and "flex" buildings, which can accommodate multiple uses.
The land discussed Tuesday night is owned by the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority and is east of Lehigh Valley International Airport. Majestic will lease the tract from the LNAA, a deal reached in 2021 after years of talks. That agreement will diversify the airport's revenue beyond aviation.
The land is on the western edge of the township, and access will be from Airport Road. Trucks would be prohibited from traveling east of the development on Orchard Lane.
The current plan for 11 buildings will generate much less traffic than other options, Konjoyan said. Supervisors noted that neighbors are concerned about congestion in an area where traffic is already heavy.
"We think this plan minimizes vehicles in the community," Konjoyan said.
The board did not take any action Tuesday, and while Konjoyan said Majestic would like to move as soon as possible so it can meet demand for buildings, there is no timeline for when construction might begin. The developer vowed to work with township staff to move the project forward.
Other news
The supervisors also heard from a smaller business, Shafnisky Electric. Owner Tom Shafnisky said he wants to move his business's administrative hub from east Allentown to a former CVS store at 3605 Old Airport Road.
He asked if the board would provide a letter to Hanover's zoning hearing board in favor his plan. Supervisor John Diacogiannis said the board typically does not provide such recommendations.