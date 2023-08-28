Majestic Realty will make its pitch Tuesday for development on more than 300 acres in Hanover Township (Northampton County).

The Los Angeles-based company proposes 10 industrial buildings covering 3.2 million square feet on land off Airport Road. That is a big project, but smaller than what could have been put there, according to Joseph Uliana, whose J.M. Uliana & Associates firm represents Majestic.

A developer could have put up 28 buildings covering 4.2 million square feet, Uliana said. Majestic will double the buffer space between buildings and residential areas to 300 feet, place loading docks at the interior of the development and keep 72 acres of land open, Uliana said.

"It's a better plan for Hanover Township because it reduces the total square footage of development, the number of buildings and it reduces the traffic," Uliana said in a telephone interview Monday.

Uliana will make a presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hanover Township Community Center, 3660 Jacksonville Road, that is open to residents. Afterward, he will take questions and listen to comments. For as long as there are questions and comments, he said.

"We're doing this because we value transparency," said Uliana, a former Pennsylvania state representative and senator. "We want people to get a chance to see this proposal."

The land is farmed now, but it is zoned for commercial and industrial development. The current zoning district is Aircraft Flightpath Highway Business, reflecting its proximity to the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

For Majestic's "Master Plan Flex Center" to be built, Hanover Township would have to approve a zoning "text amendment." A text amendment does not change the zoning map but can add uses to a district.

A Lehigh Valley Planning Commission review of the zoning amendment noted that some potential uses, such as light industry, research and offices, are already permitted on the land. The text amendment would provide the developer with more flexibility, the LVPC said.

What has some residents unhappy is the potential for warehouse space and data centers, in addition to more traffic and buildings in general. Some have organized a "Hanover Township Residents Against Warehouse Development" Facebook page to unite the opposition, but at the official level, the plan has moved forward.

The township's Planning Commission has recommended the zoning change, which is subject to a vote of the Board of Supervisors.

Majestic operates more than 90 million square feet of real estate. Its developments include the Majestic Bethlehem Center on former Bethlehem Steel Corp. land near Route I-78 in Bethlehem. That site is home to multiple uses, including large warehouses.

Uliana said Majestic plans buildings that will accommodate multiple tenants at the Airport Road site. The largest building will be 690,000 square feet (15.8 acres), he said, with no others large than 400,000 square feet. That is how the real estate market is leaning now, he said.

"The marketplace is saying it wants smaller buildings," he said. "We think there is a lot of opportunity into putting a number of companies into one building."

Uliana declined to estimate the total cost of the project or give a timeline. He reiterated: "We think it's a better option for the community."

The text amendment is, he emphasized, a first step. Then there will be engineering and site-plan reviews, a lengthy process involving multiple public meetings.

"For good reasons, these things don't happen fast," Uliana said. He added that Majestic is not seeking any tax breaks for what it sees as a valuable location.

"The airport is a tremendous economic development driver," he said. "We see the potential for lots of airport and aviation-related uses on that property, suppliers for aviation, manufacturing for aviation and aviation services."

Majestic has an agreement to lease the acreage from the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, which operates three airfields: Lehigh Valley International, Queen City Airport in Allentown, and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.

The lease is part of the authority's plan to diversify revenue sources beyond aviation. During travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, aviation suffered.