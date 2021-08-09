ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After more than a year of COVID restrictions, countries are welcoming travelers back in. But before you book that trip, you'll want to make sure you can even get on the plane.
"I think the first thing I want to say is get your passport first," said Sally McCorrison, director of travel services at AAA East Central.
McCorrison says if you don't have a valid passport, you'll want to push that trip back several months.
"A normal passport takes about five or six weeks. Right now it is taking up to 18 weeks for a normal passport, until you mail the passport in and you actually get it processed and in the computer," McCorrison said.
McCorrison says acceptance facilities will help you get your documents together. But it will not speed up the time in which you receive your passport.
"I think it's just like everything else. There's a shortage of staff, I think also the sudden demand for travel, vaccinations and travel all of a sudden they want to go, they pick up their passport and it's going to expire," McCorrison said.
She suggests heading to the website travel.state.gov, where you will find exactly what you need to get your passport ordered correctly.
But if you have one on hand and think you're good to go, you may want to check that expiration date one more time.
"People don't remember that it has to be valid for six months after your return date and they could stop you at the airport and you won't be able to leave the country," McCorrison said.
Apart from major travel emergencies, this is the new normal.
It's suggested that people apply for a passport six months before their next trip.