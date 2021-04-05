NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – One of Whole Food Market's largest suppliers of natural and organic food will establish a distribution center at the North Valley Trade Center on Independence Drive in Schnecksville.
The North Whitehall Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night granted final approval to improvements planned at the site for Providence, R.I.-based United Natural Foods Inc. The property consists of two warehouses totaling 1.3 million square feet on 107 acres.
Joshua Hoffman, an engineer for the project, told the board improvements include an 8,100-square-foot fueling and maintenance facility for the company's truck fleet, perimeter fencing, a recreation area, overflow parking and gate access for employees.
Hoffman said United Natural Foods has a 15-year lease for the warehouses and noted that the 395 daily truck trips are half of what was estimated in the original plan. The warehouses, under construction for the past year, are almost completed, he said. No information was presented about how many United Natural Foods employees will work at the distribution center.
Asked by the board for more detail about the employee recreation area, Thomas Dziki, senior vice of real estate for United Natural Foods, said it would include such amenities as a bocce ball court and outdoor fire pits with Adirondack chairs.
Resident Tim Tomko said he and other Coplay Creek Road homeowners are concerned about noise pollution and decreased property values resulting from the warehousing operation.
United Natural Foods is a major supplier for Whole Foods Market. In a press release issued on March 4, the company announced that it "extended its primary wholesale grocery distribution relationship with Whole Foods Market, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc."