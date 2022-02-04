Pothole graphic

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Drivers beware, major potholes are causing some trouble on roads spanning from Bethlehem Township to Lower Nazareth Township.

Hecktown Road between the township border and Brodhead Road, nearby Northampton Community College, was closed by Bethlehem Township Thursday night due to the poor conditions of the road.

Consequently, Lower Nazareth Township closed Butztown Road at Hecktown Road to prevent traffic from having to turn around at the township line, according to a post from the township.

Lower Nazareth says its end will stay closed until repairs are made in Bethlehem Township and that portion of the road reopens. 

No timetable for the repairs or reopening of the roads has been shared.

Drivers also reported bad conditions on Township Line Road in Bethlehem Township, where traffic cones had been placed around numerous significant potholes. 

