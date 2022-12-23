PALMER TWP., Pa. – Power outages in Palmer Township put a damper on holiday shopping and travel Friday.

Palmer Park Mall closed at 3 p.m. as a result of a major outage, the Palmer Township Police Department reported, with traffic being detoured around the area. The mall was supposed to remain open until 9 p.m. for last-minute holiday shopping.

According to the mall's Facebook page, Boscov's department store was expected to remain open until 11 p.m. while the rest of the stores in the mall closed.

Police say there are numerous other power outages throughout the township due to strong winds, impacting traffic lights along busy Route 248.

Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling in the area.