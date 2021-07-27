BETHLEHEM, Pa. - State police say there will be some major traffic disruptions in Lehigh County on Wednesday as the president will be in town.
Police are expecting heavy delays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Major highways, including Route 22, I-78 and Route 222, and their ramps and overpasses will be periodically or permanently closed during the day, police say. This will cause secondary roads to be congested.
President Joe Biden is set to visit Mack Trucks in Lower Macungie Township Wednesday afternoon to talk about American manufacturing, buying U.S.-made products and good-paying jobs. He's scheduled to fly in and out of Lehigh Valley International Airport.
State police are advising drivers to make alternate plans for travel and avoid major roads in Lehigh County during the day Wednesday.