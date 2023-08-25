EMMAUS, Pa. — A "major water main break" was reported Friday morning in Emmaus Borough, Lehigh County.

The borough reported the break on its Facebook page at 8:31 a.m. The message indicated that there is no estimated repair time.

Although the post did not mention a specific location for the break, several Facebook users reported having no water in the area of North Street and near Jefferson Elementary School. Another user said that South 12th Street had low water pressure as of 10:45 a.m.

Later reports confirmed that the break was on the 500 block of North Street, which is behind Jefferson Elementary School.

This is a developing story.