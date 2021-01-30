A male was shot in the chest in Nazareth, Northampton County Saturday night, according to an emergency communications official.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Cedar Street. A man was rushed to the hospital.
As of 9:40 p.m., authorities had the area sealed off with police tape.
Police have been at the scene looking for evidence for the last several hours. Officers were seen closely examining in and around a house, and down the entire street.
Authorities have yet to release any details of the shooting because they're still working on piecing together what exactly happened.
Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for updates on this breaking news story.