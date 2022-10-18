Malissa Davis, who served Bethlehem Township as a commissioner for seven years, died Thursday at age 78.



Davis was elected to the township board in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. She was known for encouraging public involvement and for listening to her constituents.

One of the people she encouraged was John Merhottein, now president of the board of commissioners and a Republican candidate for state Senate.

Davis was known for listening to constituents, he said.

"How I got involved is, about seven, eight years ago I attended a township meeting as a resident and yelled at the board," Merhottein said Tuesday. "After the meeting, she came down and spoke with me, and got me involved in government."

Merhottein said party politics were never an issue, though Davis was a Democrat.

"We always found a way to work together for the betterment of Bethlehem Township," he said. He said Davis made many contributions, particularly her work on land use and zoning, two controversial issues in the township.

Merhottein said Davis appeared to be well at the last meeting she attended.

"She was as committed a public servant as you'll ever meet and she taught me a lot over the years," he said.

According to her obituary, she was a graduate of Colorado College. She was active with the Center for Animal Health and Welfare and a two-time cancer survivor, and helped drive other cancer patients to appointments if needed.



She collected antiques, enjoyed ballet classes and recently took up painting.



Davis was born Sept. 28, 1944, in San Antonio.



She is survived by her son, Sky Davis, and his wife Laura, of Palmer Township and a granddaughter.