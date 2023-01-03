ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A young man died after a crash on the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown on Monday.

Elijah Soler, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m., said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release Tuesday.

Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was driving a car that crashed with a tractor-trailer just after 7:30 p.m., the coroner said.

He died of multiple injuries sustained in the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

Investigators shut down the road for hours Monday night while they reconstructed the accident.

Police have not yet released details on the crash.