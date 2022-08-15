BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday.

It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of Plaza Tropical on the festival's North Side.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

Authorities maintained Monday that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident between two people, but that the investigation is ongoing. Police did not say if anyone is in custody.

A 69 News live camera shows people sprinting away from the area, and witnesses say it appears a single shot was fired.

Police and other law enforcement converged on the area and shut down the festival for the rest of the night. It resumed at noon Sunday for the last day.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the police tip line at 610-997-6660 or email nklingborg@bethlehem-pa.gov.