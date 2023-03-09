WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A young man is dead after a crash involving a car and house in Northampton County.

The 21-year-old driver of the car that crashed Thursday morning into a house on Morgan Hill Road in Williams Township was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

His name and cause of death have not yet been released.

The wreck was reported around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Morgan Hill and Morvale roads.

The car, which was heavily damaged, was the only vehicle involved in the crash, state police said.

It's not yet clear what led to the crash.

Emergency responders lined the block, and the road was closed in the area.

It's not yet known if anyone else was in the car or if anyone was in the home when the crash happened.