WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A young man was pronounced dead after a crash involving a car and house in Northampton County.

The 21-year-old driver of the car, identified as Matthew Irizarry of Easton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials report Irizarry crashed Thursday morning into a house in Williams Township after losing control of his vehicle.

The wreck was reported around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Morgan Hill and Morvale roads.

A report from police continues to say Irizarry was traveling in both the NB and SB lanes before losing control, hitting an embankment and a tree before going airborne over the driveway of the home on Morgan Hill Rd. The vehicle eventually struck the front of the home, where it came to a stop.

The car, which was heavily damaged with its roof caved in, was the only vehicle involved in the crash, state police said.

Emergency responders lined the block, and the road was closed in the area.

It's not yet known if anyone was in the home when the crash happened.