UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died days after a massive snake wrapped itself around his neck.
Elliot Senseman, 27, was pronounced dead Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, according to the county coroner's office.
He died of brain injuries sustained when an 18-foot boa constrictor-type snake strangled him, the coroner said.
The snake, which neighbors say was the man's pet, completely cut off oxygen to Senseman's brain, the coroner said.
It happened Wednesday afternoon in Senseman's Upper Macungie Township home.
Police arrived to find the man in cardiac arrest with the snake still wrapped around his neck. Officers were able to shoot the snake, which is now dead, and pull the man from the home.
Senseman's death was ruled an accident.