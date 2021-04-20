ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On April 20th, 2021, the Allentown Police Department responded to the area underneath the Hamilton Street Bridge in the 300 Block of W. Hamilton Street. Upon arrival, responding Officers located an adult male victim who had been struck in the lower leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS for non life-threatening injuries. Additional responding Officers set up a perimeter in the area as the actor was last seen running along the river. APD Patrol Officers were able to detain a male matching the description coming out of the wooded area. In a subsequent search of the wooded area where the actor had been seen, a handgun was located. As a result of an investigation conducted by the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division, the following individual was charged related to this shooting: Kelby Tejada-Gordils, 29 years old, of the 300 blk of W. Hamilton St. Allentown, PA – Aggravated Assault (2 cts), Recklessly Endangering, Firearms Carried Without A License Additionally, Kelby Tejada-Gordils was charged in connection with a shots fired incident that occurred on April 17th, 2021 in the area of American Parkway / Hamilton St. There were no injuries in this incident, and he is charged with the following offenses: Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering, Firearms Carried Without A LicensePolice are investigating a shooting in Allentown.
It happened around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of West Court Street.
Police say officers found a 38-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Authorities haven't released any other information.