ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating the death of a man in an Allentown home.
A 29-year-old was found dead Sunday at a home on N. 16th Street, said the Lehigh County coroner.
There was a large police presence and officers spent hours on the scene in the afternoon. Police and forensic units blocked off the intersection of 16th and Chew streets, and officials were seen removing the body from the home.
An autopsy is planned to determine the person's cause and manner of death, the coroner said.