Lynn Township Lehigh County fatal motorcycle crash

LYNN TWP., Pa. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County.

Brandon Walbert, 29, lost control of his motorcycle around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on a curvy stretch of Kings Highway, next to Ontelaunee Park, authorities said.

Walbert, of Lynn Township, drove off the road and hit a cement drainage pipe head-on, state police said.

He died at the scene, and his death was ruled an accident, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, state police said.