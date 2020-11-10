LYNN TWP., Pa. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County.
Brandon Walbert, 29, lost control of his motorcycle around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on a curvy stretch of Kings Highway, next to Ontelaunee Park, authorities said.
Walbert, of Lynn Township, drove off the road and hit a cement drainage pipe head-on, state police said.
He died at the scene, and his death was ruled an accident, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, state police said.