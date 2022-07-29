ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a late-night homicide in Allentown.

Police were called to the 500 block of Allen Street shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting, police said in a news release Friday.

Tywon Abner, 33, was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 1 a.m., said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

The shooting prompted a large police response, and investigators blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

Allentown police, the Lehigh County district attorney's office, the coroner's office and the homicide task force are all involved in the investigation.

Authorities did not comment further on what happened.

Allentown police are asking anyone with information to call them at 610-437-7721 or submit a tip through the Tip411 app.