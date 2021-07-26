ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 40-year-old Allentown man is being charged in a stabbing in the city Sunday night.
Chris Sheppard is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.
City police officers responded to a reported stabbing incident in the 200 block of North 12th Street Sunday shortly after 11 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Officers found a stabbing victim at the scene. The victim was taken to to an area hospital, and is expected to survive, police said.
Officers were able to locate and apprehend Sheppard without further incident, according to the news release.