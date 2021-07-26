Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 40-year-old Allentown man is being charged in a stabbing in the city Sunday night.

Chris Sheppard is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

City police officers responded to a reported stabbing incident in the 200 block of North 12th Street Sunday shortly after 11 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Officers found a stabbing victim at the scene. The victim was taken to to an area hospital, and is expected to survive, police said.

Officers were able to locate and apprehend Sheppard without further incident, according to the news release. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.