ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "He was friendly, very friendly but reserved, is what I would say.”
Bonded by language, Pedro Medina adds while walking his dog he would often see and talk to 41-year-old Otoniel Fernandez, who spoke only Spanish. However, Fernandez died in an early-morning home fire Tuesday located in the 600 block of Allentown's North Randolph Street.
“He was also taking care of some stray cats in the back,” Medina said.
The Humane Society was on scene, as three cats also died in the fire.
Allentown fire crews say it started on the first floor and then spread to the second. Fernandez was the only person inside, and he was pulled out right away by fire fighters. However, it was too late, as he was pronounced dead.
“There was quite a bit of fire, it took our crews half an hour to knock it down,” said Capt. John Christopher, of the Allentown Fire Department.
Neighbors say the home has a history of being rented by those with physical health issues.
Judy Master says she would often see Fernandez sitting outside. She saw the fire around 4:30 a.m.
“It's sad. I don't know the people. But it is someone's brother, son, father. In that respect it's really sad,” she said.
At this point crews don't know how the fire started. An autopsy for Fernandez is set for Wednesday. The fire is under investigation.