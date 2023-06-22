BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An 81-year-old man is dead after a crash in Bethlehem.

A car crashed into a tree around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Easton Avenue and Montgomery Street, city police said.

The driver was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

He was identified as Rong Chin Kuo, of Bethlehem, the Lehigh County coroner said.

He died of blunt force injuries in the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.

No one else was hurt.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash.