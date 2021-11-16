FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - An 82-year-old man is facing charges after police say he fired a gun in a Lehigh County home and caused what appeared to be a standoff situation.
Fountain Hill police were called to the 800 block of North Clewell Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a domestic disturbance and report of shots fired, police said.
Two people in the home hid on the third floor, and the Lehigh County SWAT and emergency response teams were called to the scene, believing the suspect was still inside, police said.
Officers were preparing to go into the home when they found out the man had left the home and turned himself in at police headquarters, police said.
Hidalgo Riveria is facing two counts of aggravated assault, as well as terroristic threats and reckless endangerment charges.
He was arraigned at the hospital, as he had health problems, and is expected to be taken to Lehigh County Jail after his treatment.