WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Pennsylvania said there were no major issues on Election Day, but there was an accidental shooting in Northampton County.
Washington Township police say a 33-year-old man arrived at the Blue Valley Farm Show polling station to vote around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
As the man was getting out of his vehicle and removing his gun from the holster to leave it in the car, it accidentally discharged and hit him in the leg, police said.
The man's dad drove him to the hospital, and the man is expected to be okay, police said.
Police say no one at the polling place heard the gunshot, and the public was never in danger.