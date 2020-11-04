APTOPIX Election 2020 Pennsylvania Voting

A voter lines up in a polling place to cast a ballot for the 2020 general election in the United States, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Springfield, Pa.

 Matt Slocum - staff, AP

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Pennsylvania said there were no major issues on Election Day, but there was an accidental shooting in Northampton County.

Washington Township police say a 33-year-old man arrived at the Blue Valley Farm Show polling station to vote around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As the man was getting out of his vehicle and removing his gun from the holster to leave it in the car, it accidentally discharged and hit him in the leg, police said.

The man's dad drove him to the hospital, and the man is expected to be okay, police said.

Police say no one at the polling place heard the gunshot, and the public was never in danger.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.