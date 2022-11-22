WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist charged in a crash in Lehigh County that killed two people over the summer is headed to trial.

A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for Christian Gonzalez Santiago.

He's facing vehicular homicide and related charges stemming from the July crash in Whitehall Township.

Authorities say Gonzalez Santiago was street racing another motorcyclist, 42-year-old Jose Estrada-Estrada, who ended up crashing with a car at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads.

Estrada-Estrada was killed, along with 16-year-old Mia Due, a Whitehall High School student who was a passenger in the car.