HARRISBURG, Pa. - A man from Harrisburg accused in a deadly shopping center shooting in Northampton County last summer has turned himself in to Colonial Regional Police, according to the county district attorney's office.
Kevin Littles turned himself in Wednesday, and he will be arraigned later in the evening.
The DA said a drug deal robbery gone wrong was the motive in the shooting at the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township.
Littles and Jakiye Taylor, 18, also of Harrisburg, are both facing charges of homicide, robbery and more in the shooting that left 20-year-old Elijah Johnson dead and another man injured, DA Terry Houck has said.
Taylor and Littles arranged to meet up with Johnson and Jayzell Sanders, 22, to buy 5 pounds of marijuana, Houck said.
Sanders, who was also shot but survived, told police that he and Johnson were in a car in the Target parking lot when Taylor and Littles got in the backseat, Houck said.
Johnson gave the men the drugs, but that's when Taylor and Littles pulled out guns to rob them. A struggle ensued, and Sanders ran from the vehicle and shots rang out, the DA said.
Investigators determined that Littles fatally shot Johnson in the car, and Taylor shot Sanders as he ran.
Sanders, who returned fire, was hit in the shoulder and spent several days in the hospital, authorities said. He was later charged with carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment, and is awaiting trial on those charges.
Taylor and Littles fled the scene with most of the marijuana, the DA said.
Houck described the case as an exhaustive 9-month investigation, mostly due to the "seemingly random" meeting place, and the fact that neither the victims nor suspects were from the area.
Sanders and Johnson were both from Monroe County.
Taylor is behind bars in Monroe County with no bail.