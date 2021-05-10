EASTON, Pa. - The man accused in the one-punch death of a friend in Northampton County in 2019 has finally learned his fate.
Calvin Brown was sentenced Monday to 3-6 years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter in the June 2019 death of Dennis Hodge Jr. outside an apartment building in Wilson, according to the county DA's office.
He was sentenced to 12-24 months in prison on the involuntary manslaughter charge. The sentences will run concurrently, with credit for time served, the DA said.
Brown had initially faced an open count of criminal homicide in Hodge's death. In June 2020, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, but in September his attorney filed a motion days before his sentencing, asking to withdraw his plea to aggravated assault. The motion was granted in November. Brown told the judge his actions didn't match the elements necessary to prove aggravated assault.
On June 26, 2019, Wilson police were called the apartment building to investigate an assault report. That's where officers found an unconscious Hodge laying in the parking lot bleeding from his mouth.
He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.
Authorities report that Brown and Hodge, who lived in the same building, had been drinking and arguing that night. Hodge was outside when Brown approached him and, without warning, allegedly sucker-punched him in the head. Hodge fell to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.
Brown immediately left the area, turning himself in a few days later.