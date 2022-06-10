ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 32-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted police officers.
Marques Graves, of Allentown, is charged with aggravated assault-bodily injuries to officers, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, simple assault by physical menace, and harassment.
Allentown police officers responded to the 100 block of South Jefferson Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a fight between two men, one reportedly armed with a knife, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
City police say officers were able to intervene and deescalate the situation.
As Graves was being taken into custody, he became resistant and would no longer comply to direction by the officers, according to city police. Several officers sustained minor injuries and were able to resume their duties, city police said.