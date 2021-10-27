EASTON, Pa. - The man accused of terrorizing college students in the Lehigh Valley and beyond was back in court Wednesday.
He’s facing a slew of serious charges, but he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
This is the 3rd brutal crime Clement Swaby is accused of committing, and the women who say he tried to rape them were ready to testify Wednesday at District Court, but that did not happen.
"So it's very empowering but also very terrifying at the same time to be able to face the perpetrator, the person that did this horrible act right to you," said Laura Majewski, Deputy Assistant District Attorney of Northampton County.
"It's a very sad situation for them but I'm very proud of them for being able to come forward for having the strength to cooperate and stand up for what happened to them and be able to take back that confidence and be able to take back a little of themselves," Makewski said.
Prosecutors say Swaby broke into several homes of young college students near Lafayette College back in February, held a knife to a woman's throat, and threatened to kill her. In March, he's accused of doing the exact same thing. And in May of 2020, prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a college student near Lehigh University.
"We need to get this guy off the street and keep him off the street so we can protect our community," Makewski said.
Prosecutors say Swaby is also a suspect in other sexual assault cases in Montgomery County and even some in Florida. No word yet on when the trial for all these crimes could start, but it most likely won't be until after the new year.