EASTON, Pa. | A Northampton County man is facing a host of sex assault charges after allegedly forcing himself on a young girl for years.
Easton police charged Jason Allegar, of Birch Street in Wilson Borough, with child rape, indecent assault and related offenses in connection with a series of assaults that allegedly began when the victim was about 6 years old. District Judge Robert Weber arraigned the 31-year-old Friday, setting bail at $150,000.
In March, the mother of the now 12-year-old victim reported to Easton police that her daughter disclosed that she’d been sexually assaulted for years by Allegar, a friend of the family, according to the criminal complaint. In April, authorities spoke with Allegar, who denied the allegations and offered to take a lie-detector test to prove his innocence, according to court records.
During an interview with a child advocate, the victim detailed how Allegar allegedly touched her inappropriately, performed sex acts on the child and forced the girl to perform sex acts on him. The victim told investigators that Allegar would assault her “every time there was no one in the room” with them.
In August, Allegar met with a polygraph examiner at the Northampton County Courthouse and allegedly confessed to the assaults. He said the attacks began when the victim was 5 or 6 years old, and he allegedly told the girl not to tell her parents.
Allegar now faces two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and single counts of child rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person younger than 13 and corruption of minors, all felonies. He also faces a single misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.
Allegar failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28.