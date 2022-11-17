PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man is being accused of creating smoke in his room, causing an evacuation at the Red Roof Inn in Palmer Township, Northampton County.

John Zarzycki is being charged with arson, risking catastrophe, and multiple counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Palmer Township police officers and fire officials were called to the Red Roof Inn on Nov. 10 shortly after 8 a.m. for a fire alarm activation, according to court paperwork.

Officer James Alercia met with hotel staff, who reported a smoke condition on the third floor, which prompted an evacuation of 76 guests, court documents say.

Alercia found a moderate smoke condition on the third floor, police said. The door of room 300 was propped open with towels, and there was heavier smoke throughout the room, according to court paperwork.

While trying to investigate the origin of the smoke, Alercia saw three items on top of the room table: a Bic torch lighter, a Crown brand white gas camp fuel container, and a back pack with medication and envelopes addressed to John Zarzycki, court documents say.

Surveillance video showed Zarzycki opening the door to room 300 and standing in the doorway as plumes of smoke emit from the room, court paperwork says. He tried to vent the room into the hallway by "waving his hands into the hallway," authorities said.

Footage shows Zarzycki grabbing the drapes from the hallway window and beginning to wave the drapes in order to ventilate the smoke that continued to emit from his room, according to court paperwork. Cameras also show that he walked out of the room while carrying the container, draped with a towel, with smoke coming from the container, court paperwork says.