FORKS TWP., Pa. -- Police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly opened fire into a restaurant while people were inside.
Noah Johnson, 24, of Easton, is facing a slew of charges, including discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and 12 counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Police said shots were fired into Big Woody's Sports Bar and Grill on Sullivan Trail around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
So far, there's no word on a possible motive for the gunfire.
Police said the investigation is still active.
On Saturday, police said they were investigating whether the gunfire at Big Woody's is related to other reports of shots fired in a nearby neighborhood a half-hour earlier. Those reports of gunfire were in the 1700 block of Fox Hollow Lane and the 1100 block of Dewalt Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Forks Township Police at 610-759-2200.