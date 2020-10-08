ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown woman accused her ex-boyfriend of coming into her house uninvited and holding a handgun to her head.
Allentown police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Tilghman Street shortly before 2 p.m. July 17 to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. The victim told officers that her ex-boyfriend, Miguel A. Reyes, had showed up at her house uninvited and let himself in, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim alleges Reyes held a handgun to her head as she sat on the couch, according to court records. He allegedly threatened to shoot her if her children weren’t home at the time. Reyes then grabbed her iPhone and ran out of the house still holding the handgun, police said.
The 23-year-old now faces a felony count of robbery and single misdemeanor counts of theft and simple assault. District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned Reyes, no confirmable address, late last week, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 7.