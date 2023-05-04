ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown have charged a 23-year-old man with illegally driving an ATV on city streets.

Hector Noel Ocasio faces a slew of charges, including fleeing and eluding police, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

On April 27, patrol officers observed a group of off-road-only vehicles riding illegally and dangerously on the roadway in the area of 4th and Gordon streets, city police said. Officers initiated a vehicle stop on the group.

After an investigation, authorities located the ATV.

A search warrant was executed at an address in the 300 block of North 5th Street. Authorities seized the ATV and charged Ocasio.