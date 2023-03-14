ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The man on trial for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend in Lehigh County took the stand in his own defense Tuesday.

Josef Raszler is charged with homicide in the fatal shooting of Stephanie Roof in the driveway of her Lower Macungie Township home, across the street from Raszler's, in September 2016.

Raszler's defense attorneys went meticulously through all of the items either seized by police or pointed out by the prosecution to make the case that Raszler built his own air gun and used it to kill his ex-girlfriend Stephanie Roof.

Raszler denied he shot her in 2016, and on the stand he said he had a ready explanation for everything: The copper tube police thought was the barrel of the gun? It was the central piece in a kite spool he was building.

The melted lead was something he was using to fix his old snow blower, and the compressed air canisters were for his spray paint gun, he said.

He said the cut-up PVC pipe was for a water feature in the backyard of his parents' cabin.

And what police believed was a makeshift target in the cabin's backyard was actually the foundation for a carnival ride Raszler said he was attempting to build.

Several of the devices Raszler built or modified were passed around the courtroom, and he explained to the jury how they worked.

We may not learn the full details of the defense's theory who they think may have committed the crime until closing arguments.

When the defense is done asking questions, the prosecution will conduct a cross-examination, and that will likely stretch into Wednesday.

The prosecution rested its case on Monday, after several days of testimony and multiple witnesses.

On Monday, firearms expert Mark Garrett explained how he built two replicas of an air gun, like the one police believe Raszler used to kill Roof. He came up with the designs based on tools and high-pressure air canisters found in Raszler's basement, as well as the bullet, roughly 10 times the size of a 9mm handgun bullet, that killed Roof.

Police never recovered a murder weapon.

Last week, investigators described hundreds of text messages they recovered off of Raszler's phone in the months after Roof ended their romantic relationship. Many of the messages go unanswered, though Roof sometimes replies with concern.

An investigator also told the court about a Valentine's Day card found in Raszler's bedside table after Roof's death, showing Raszler may still have been obsessed with Roof even after he stopped texting her.